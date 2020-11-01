NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver on Friday night has died, Metro Police reported on Sunday.
Police said Ronald T. Harvey, 62, was crossing Clarksville Pike at 10:20 p.m. near 26th Avenue North when he stopped along the center double yellow lines to watch for outbound traffic and was struck by an inbound silver pickup truck.
Police said they believe the vehicle was a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that is now missing or had a severely damaged driver side headlight assembly.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or its driver is urged to contact Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.