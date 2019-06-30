NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said a strange anonymous tip about two men loading a body into the trunk of a Honda Accord outside a Sidco Drive motel Friday night led to the arrests of two Nashville men on meth and heroin charges.
According to investigators, Midtown Hills Precinct officers spotted the Accord as it was pulling out of the motel parking lot and discreetly followed it until a precinct undercover detective took over.
While on I-440 east, the Honda struck another vehicle and kept going.
At that point, the undercover detective activated his emergency equipment and stopped the car for the hit and run offense.
Inside the car were two socks, one containing 51 grams of meth, the other 4 grams of heroin.
In the trunk was a digital scale.
Police arrested Randall Gilmer, 40, of Riverside Road, and Demario Maxwell, 30, of Country Way Road.
In addition to the felony drug counts, Gilmer was also charged with the hit and run.
