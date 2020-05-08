NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 39-year-old man, who was quarantined for COVID-19 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, was arrested after police said he jumped a fence and fled without permission from the health department.
Randle Kirkley was quarantined at the Fairgrounds on Thursday after police said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Kirkley was quarantined by the Metro Public Health Department and would not be allowed to leave until cleared by them.
On Thursday, police said Kirkley jumped the fence and fled down Nolensville Road. He was stopped almost two miles away from the facility at the Nashville Cemetery.
Kirkley was charged with escaping a penal institution and is being held in lieu $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.