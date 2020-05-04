PD: Man wanted for weekend shooting considered armed and dangerous

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Police Department is asking for your help locating an armed and dangerous man after a shooting on Saturday evening.
Police are trying to locate 19-year-old Tywan Smith on charges of attempted murder and felony vandalism.
According to police, Smith found his girlfriend inside a vehicle with a man at her home on Woodstock Drive around 5 p.m. Following an argument, Smith pulled a gun out from his waistband and fired multiple shots.
Police said the man was hit in the hand and the stomach by bullets. The car was also struck by bullets.
Smith was out on bond after he was charged with aggravated assault and felony vandalism following a fight with his mother in March.
Anyone with any information about Smith is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. The callers can remain anonymous and could qualify for a money reward.
