NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after police said he was running from Metro officers and shot himself in the Napier area on Wednesday afternoon.
Two officers were driving through the housing complex known as J.C. Napier Homes when police said they were flagged down by someone who told them a guy wearing a blue bubble coat and beanie hat had a gun.
Metro Police said they were told that person shouldn’t have a gun. When officers went out to talk with the unidentified man, police said he ran away.
Police said the man fell down, left his coat, picked up his gun, and took off running. He ran across a field where officers yelled for him to drop the gun, police said.
At that time, police said he shot himself in the head at one point. Police said it was not intentional and most likely accidental. The man was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where police said he is in critical condition.
MNPD investigating self-inflicted shooting, possibly accidental, of 21 yr old man with a gun who was running from officers in a public housing area on Claiborne St. A citizen alerted community engagement officers that the man had a gun. No officers fired or used any force. pic.twitter.com/MKY4osnGN9— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 10, 2021
There were reports of shots fired in the area this week. Officers had knowledge that gun fire had been happening in this area.
There is no body camera footage. The Hermitage Police Precinct officers don’t have any footage yet. There are cameras in the complex and the incident was captured at a distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.