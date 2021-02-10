NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 21-year-old man is dead after police said he was running from Metro officers and shot himself on Wednesday afternoon.
Two officers were driving through the housing complex known as JC Napier Homes when police said they were flagged down by someone who told them a guy wearing a blue bubble coat and beanie hat had a gun.
Metro Police said they were told that the man, who was later identified as Markquett Martin, shouldn’t have a gun. When officers "approached Martin to speak with him, he ran from them," police said.
Police said "officers gave chase, during which Martin fell and dropped a gun." Martin ran across a field where officers yelled for him to drop the gun, police said. At that time, police said "Martin’s gun discharged, possibly accidentally."
Martin was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center where police said he died from "self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head." Police said no officers fired weapons or used any force.
Police said there were reports of shots fired in the immediate area this week. Officers had knowledge that gun fire had been happening in this area.
There is no body camera footage. The Hermitage Police Precinct officers don’t have any footage yet. There are cameras in the complex and the incident was captured at a distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.