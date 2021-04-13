NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred at an East Nashville Kroger this afternoon.
Police said they arrived around 1:30 p.m. to the Kroger off of Gallatin Pike in North East Nashville where there reports a man had stabbed someone.
Police told News4 that the man had stabbed another random individual before self-inflicting a knife would to himself.
The victim was transported to the hospital and the suspect was arrested by police without confrontation.
Stay tuned with News4 for updates.
