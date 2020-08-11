NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Witnesses said two suspects left a home prior to the discovery of a man being found dead inside on Tuesday afternoon.
Witnesses told police two suspects visited the home on Trail Ends Lane visited the home prior to 1:30 p.m. Jeff Braman, 56, was shot to death inside his home.
The suspects fled in a dark-colored vehicle. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about Braman’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
