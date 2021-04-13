NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 37-year-old man was arrested for a stabbing that occurred at an East Nashville Kroger on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they received reports of a man, who was later identified as Fesnando Santos, "armed with a knife and trying to stab people" inside the supermarket off of Gallatin Pike around 1:30 pm.
When officers arrived, police said Santos was "sweating profusely, yelling, and acting irrationally." Officers found Santos at the front door and told him to drop the knife. Police said Santos complied and was arrested.
Police told News4 Santos had stabbed another random individual in the hand before he suffered self-inflicting a knife wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with non "serious injuries."
Kroger Spokesperson Melissa Eads released this statement after the incident:
We are assisting the Metro Police Department in their investigation, and are very thankful there were no serious injuries. The store will be closed for the remainder of the day and will re-open tomorrow morning, Wednesday, at 6am
Police said Santos, who is being held on a $500,000 bond, was convicted of a deadly stabbing in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Brick Church Pike in 2019. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
