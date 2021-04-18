NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Payne Chapel AME Church hosted a vaccination drive on Saturday.
The church has been doing online-only services since the pandemic began.
Church leaders said until the pandemic is over, they will continue to do online services, but stress that it’s vital that they can start having services in person sooner than later.
“It is not just enough to have an online service, but really to be able to share in the fellowship, to spend time with one another in laughter and the good times while we’re growing spiritually is a wonderful thing,” said W. Antoni Sinkfield, Payne Chapel’s senior pastor.
Metro Public Health Department has been working with churches and minority organizations to get the low income and underserved areas to host vaccine events.
