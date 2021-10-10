Joey and Peggy Spann

Peggy Spann, right, with husband Joey Spann, died on Saturday after a battle with COVID-19. Peggy and Joey Spann were shot during a shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017, the church where Joey Spann is pastor.

 Burnette Chapel Church of Christ

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Peggy Spann, who was standing by her husband’s side when a gunman opened fire inside Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017, has died after a battle with COVID-19, the church announced on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Joey Spann is the pastor at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Both were among the people shot inside the church on Sept. 24, 2017, when Melanie Crow was fatally shot outside the church before Emanuel Samson entered the church.

The church said Peggy Spann had been battling COVID since September and Peggy and Joey’s son Michael had also contracted the virus. He has been recovering at home after a brief hospital stay.

 

