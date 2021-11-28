NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Lebanon woman was arrested for public intoxication after she assaulted two flight attendants, according to court records.
Amanda Henry was charged after a Nashville Airport Authority officer was called to the gate because of a disruptive passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight.
The flight crew told the officer that Henry punched one flight attendant and pulled another flight attendant’s hair. Henry was restrained by a passenger utilizing plastic flex cuffs.
The officer said he could smell “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Henry” when he spoke to her. He said Henry could not stand on her town without assistance from officers. She told officers she had drank a lot.
Henry yelled at officers “What the f*** did I do wrong? I’m not drunk,” when she was told she was being arrested for public intoxication. She also yelled “Shoot me mother f***er” several times when police were trying to put her in a patrol car.
Once inside the car, she was taken to booking without incident.
Spirit Airlines provided a statement to News4 about the incident:
Law enforcement officers met Spirit Airlines flight NK222 after arriving in Nashville from Fort Lauderdale and removed a passenger for unruly behavior. We do not tolerate aggressive behavior of any kind, and this passenger is no longer welcome on any of our flights. Thank you to our Guests who assisted our crew and local law enforcement for their assistance. We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure this individual is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Henry was released from jail Sunday morning and the charge was dismissed, according to court records.
