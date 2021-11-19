NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Nashville open-air party buses want to know if they can put covers on their buses and who would check to make sure everyone is complying, but they can’t get clear-cut answers from the city.

This comes as the ban date for alcohol on board unenclosed transportainment vehicles inches closers. The ban on alcohol on board these type vehicles, which is Dec. 1, only applies to unenclosed entertainment vehicles. Enclosed entertainment vehicles can still have alcohol.

Officials said the bill that banned alcohol on open-air party vehicles didn’t explicitly rule out putting a cover on those open-air vehicles to make them enclosed vehicles, but for some who have a temporary top on their open-air party bus, they want direct answers on who is going to check to make sure the temporary coverings meet requirements.

“The enclosure needs to be a solid surface. It can’t be canvas or anything like we have right now,” said Katie Kludac, co-owner of Upstage Party Bus. “Pretty much they want us to put these structures on the top of a bus which some of these buses aren’t capable of holding these structures safely. So, what’s going to happen is people are going to put these structures on their bus. No one is monitoring them to know if they’re safe or not.”

It took four months to build the canvas covering on top of Upstage Party bus. Kludac said it cost $10,000 and the canvas top is safe and ready to go.

“We’ve reached out to numerous people asking if our top is going to qualify. We were told three different times by three different people that our top was find and that we would be considered fine,” Kludac said. “When you read the bill, it says you has to be metal, steel, a hard surface, which we don’t have. There’s no reason that a canvas top like the one we have on our bus shouldn’t qualify for a top.”

Enclosed transportainment vehicles are described as fully enclosed by metal or glass on all sides and a solid roof. Tarps don’t count.

“That’s the one thing we don’t know. We’re not getting any kind of feedback as far as what exactly what kind of materials we can use or anything like that. We don’t have anybody for us to talk to,” Kludac said.

News4 reached out to the Transportation Licensing Commission and they didn’t have answers on how it would be checked to make sure buses have the right temporary coverings.

On Wednesday, a “BYO” bill that passed on first reading would ensure unenclosed party buses, tractors and wagons get licensed and follow regulations set by the Transportation Licensing Commission to allow alcohol on board. If they don’t follow the rules, permits could be taken away.

Officials said if the bill passes, it won’t be until Dec. 21, and even then, the unenclosed entertainment vehicles may not be able to have alcohol return immediately. They would have to wait until the regulations are made by the Transportation Licensing Commission and that may not be until April 2022.

But if the open-air party buses have a covering over them after Dec. 21, it’s possible they could continue having alcohol on board while waiting for their license from the Transportation Licensing Commission.

“That means for four months these party buses are putting these makeshift tops on and they could cost $10, $20, $30,000 if done correctly, but nobody is going to spend $20, $30, $40,000 for four months. They’re going to rig their buses to have enclosures,” Kludac said. “Honestly it doesn’t make sense for us to run these for four months if that’s the case. Why build something you’re just going to tear off in four months when we have something that is completely fine, completely good.”

And without answers from the city, they said they can’t give answers to customers.

“That’s a huge thing when we are getting calls and customers are asking, ‘Are you going to be running in April?’ We don’t know. ‘Are you going to be running in March?’ We don’t know. We don’t know what the future of our business holds right now,” Kludac said.

She said the city could have pushed the liquor ban until April or pushed the regulation on licenses up to December.

“Why do we have these four months gap of companies having to be shut down? I have employees that have children, that have families. They don’t even know if they could buy gifts for their families right now,” Kludac said. “For us as a company, if we only have to close for a month, fine. We will offer extra money to our employees to keep them around. We will help them cause that’s the kind of company we are. But for four months, we can’t close for four months. We have a 10-month-old daughter.”