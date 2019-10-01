NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new name was proposed for a new Metro park on Tuesday.
The granddaughter of a Nashville native proposed that Jefferson Street Park be renamed after her grandfather.
Kossie Gardner Sr. was a prominent funeral director and businessman. He moved to Jefferson Street in 1924. The grandfather and her husband still own the property today.
She said he was part of paving the way for Nashvillians today.
“He’s one of those legends,” said granddaughter Catherine Bowers. “We always have to keep in mind that he paved the way for businesses and that he was just a trendsetter back in the day.”
The Metro Parks Board still has to vote on renaming the park.
