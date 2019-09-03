NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Parks Board subcommittee decided on Monday to add signs that give context to a Confederate memorial statue in Centennial Park.
The debate at Monday’s meeting comes at a time when the appropriateness of Confederate statues is being discussed state wide.
Ron Hartley of the AMVETS legislative task force told the board “history is history.” He pointed out the monument in question was placed at its current location over 100 years ago not as an afront to show insensitivity or as a deliberate act of disrespect, but to honor brave Tennesseans who fought and died defending their homes, farms and families.
Krista Castillo, a historian at Fort Negley, agreed with the ide of adding a sign that gives context to the statue.
She said the statue was put up during Jim Crow days in the early 1900x while Centennial Park was segregated.
The Public Arts subcommittee moved to forward a recommendation to the full Parks Board that the statue remains, but with a sign that gives historical context.
Historical statues are protected by state law.
