NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Access to parking is the central issue in a trial that began Tuesday over the future of Nashville’s fairgrounds.

The group Save Our Fairgrounds is suing Metro to protect the uses that have been held at The Fairgrounds Nashville for decades – the Nashville Flea Market, auto racing and the Tennessee State Fair.

Many of the Fairgrounds buildings have been torn down already to make way for a soccer stadium which will be the home of the Nashville Soccer Club in the MLS. The racetrack remains. Three new expo buildings have been built at the foot of the Fairgrounds property. That’s where the flea market has been held before all events were cancelled in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group seeks restraining order to stop stadium construction Save Our Fairgrounds is asking a judge for a restraining order against the Nashville Sports Authority.

Testimony during the trial is expected to focus on whether the fairgrounds will have enough parking spaces and what happens if a soccer game is scheduled on the same day as the monthly flea market.

During opening statements on Tuesday, attorneys for the soccer team said the Save Our Fairgrounds group should essentially stop living in the past.

“They are stuck in a static world. It looks backward. It does not look to the future,” said attorney John Hamill, who is representing the soccer team’s interests.

Demolition of old expo buildings begin at Fairgrounds Demolition has begun at The Fairgrounds Nashville for Nashville SC’s new soccer stadium.

What happens when Metro’s monthly flea market falls on the same day as a soccer game? Does the flea market get canceled? Who gets priority? Where does everyone park?

Laura Womack, the Fair Board’s Executive Director, suggested that the soccer game could be at night, giving the flea market a bonus of more foot traffic.

“Look at is as an opportunity to have 20 or 30 thousand people walking on the property and potentially visiting the flea market,” Womack said. “We’ll just roll up our sleeves and figure it out.”

Save Our Fairgrounds files motion to stop demolition at fairgrounds The group Save Our Fairgrounds has filed a new motion in Davidson County Chancery Court seeking an injunction to stop demolition at The Fairgrounds Nashville for the city’s new MLS soccer stadium.

The lawyer for the soccer interests said the Tennessee State Fair may not return to the Fairgrounds, saying the group is negotiating with the Wilson County Fair to move the state fair there.

The trial continues on Wednesday.