NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following the winter break, students in local districts will be returning to school. However, not everyone is ready.

“I feel a lot of anxiety toward going back in person,” Dr. Tanya Drossner, a third-grade teacher, said.

Nationally COVID cases are increasing, causing schools in states like Maryland and New Jersey to go virtually.

Number of active COVID-19 cases reach record high in Davidson Co. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Davidson County’s active COVID-19 cases is now more than double the previous high week reported last January.

In Davidson County, there was a 46% in active cases last week. This climb gives educators like Drossner mixed feeling about returning to the classroom after the break.

“There definitely seems to be some changes happing as far as COVID guidelines are concerned,” Drossner said. “While the school district is great at providing us with PPE, and we have things that we need as far as that’s concerned. I still feel like maybe our guidelines could be a little stricter.”

In response to the uptick, parents like Melody Carriere are emphasizing the importance of vaccines.

“It’s definitely concerning but I feel a little big of solace because he is vaccinated. He has already had both of his shots,” Carriere said.

As a parent and professor, Carriere said in-person learning is better for her child but hopes after this uptick things will get better.

“Those who are getting the virus despite being vaccinated are having milder symptoms anyway, so we just hope that people will have faith in the science,” Carriere said.