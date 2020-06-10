NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.
Many people are ready to leave their homes and see family and friends again.
Doctors are encouraging parents to air on the side of caution if they are thinking about setting up play dates with other families.
“If you know another family or another group of families who have also really kind of abided by recommendations I think you could potentially have kids get together. I think if you were to do so they should play outside and not play indoors where there is less a risk for viral transmission,” said Vanderbilt pediatric doctor Joseph Gigante.
Gigante recommends parents really keep an eye on kids to make sure they’re not getting too close to each other.
“Try to keep the kids six feet a part. Kids especially, if they haven’t seen friends, their natural inclination is go and hold hands and hug.”
He said with the increase of cases in the area parents, should look at that as a way to gauge if it’s safe or not to be around others.
“Over the course of the next couple of weeks we will see what happens with viral transmissions. I think you could perhaps mirror the amount of time your children spend with other children based on how the different phases are progressing along in the Nashville and Middle Tennessee area,” said Gigante.
