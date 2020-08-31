NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro parents, athletes and coaches are no longer sitting back.

They said during a rally on Monday outside the Board of Education building that a lawsuit over the indefinite sports ban is being drafted.

The lawsuit will set the stage for an unusual COVID legal showdown.

Metro Schools is remote learning to start the year and shutdown sports and other extracurricular activities along with it, something parents said doesn’t make sense.

“Why are our kids denied the opportunity?” said one parent at Monday’s rally. “I’ve asked parents, have asked and (Director of Schools) Adrienne Battle and (Mayor) John Cooper have hid in their offices and refuse to answer these questions.”

Parents want to see younger kids back in classrooms before fall break.

“I will advocate schools offer in school for healthy students, and that all children have a better education,” another parent said. “Give us a choice to do what’s best for our children. Let parents choose.”

Battle said in a statement that “We all want what is best for students. As a district, we will continue to prioritize the safety of students, families and staff through a phased-in approach based on the context here in Davidson County.”