NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parents and coaches are responding to the plan outlined by Metro Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle on Tuesday.

The district said most students will remain virtual learners through Oct. 12.

After fall break, they will begin phasing in students back to classrooms if it’s safe to do so, beginning with the youngest learners.

“Given the continued high rate of spread, I think it is prudent for us to take a measured, phased-in approach to returning to school, and remain in the virtual setting,” Battle said.

Nicole Corey, a parent with a third grade and kindergarten student in Metro Schools, said online learning has been a challenge in her family. She said she would send her children back to the classroom if she could.

“That’s what I want is a choice,” Corey said. “I don’t want children to go if they have a chronic illness or a concern for a family member that may get sick, but I think all parents deserve the choice to send their children to school.”

As for sports, practices can continue with COVID-19 precautions in mind. Competitions are postponed until further notice.

“Is it frustrating for us? Yes, it is. We want to play,” McGavock Head Football Coach Jay Gore said.

The Raiders have games scheduled for next month, but he’s not sure if they will happen.

“When they make those decisions, I have to, as an individual and as a person in the community, trust that they’re making the best decisions,” Gore said.

I have no agenda behind this statement; I just need to say it. I truly feel for our metro friends; both coaches & players. There are times when I tell those close to me that I don’t know what to say except “I’m sorry” & it irritates me that I can’t help more. I’m sorry guys. — Trey Perry (@perryt33) August 26, 2020

We are currently looking for a back up plan game for week five (Sept 18) in case metro schools are not allowed to play... This game will have to be a home game at Gallatin... All other weeks of the schedule have been filled by non-metro teams incase they don’t play @Kreager — Gallatin Green Wave Football (@GHSWaveFootball) August 26, 2020

The district said families will have the option to stay virtual through the end of the school year.

The next steps for the school system will be announced before fall break.

“They are making this incredibly hard on so many people and forgetting how hard it is on the children,” Corey said.