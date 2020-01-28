NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The immigration debate has sparked controversy here in recent months, but the community had a chance to learn more about it on Tuesday night.
Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall and representatives with ICE attended a panel discussion to talk about ICE’s role in the community along with how it actually works in the criminal justice system.
A special agent with Homeland Security said the immigration part is just a small portion of what they do.
“This is a very small part of what we do,” explained Ronald Appel. “The vast majority of our focus is on criminal investigations.”
Last month Sheriff Hall ended a contract with the federal government to house ICE detainees.
