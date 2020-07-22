NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The owner of an Old Hickory restaurant and bar has agreed to keep his business closed through the end of the month.
The owner of Full Throttle Bar and Restaurant appeared in Environmental Court on Wednesday after being the first business shut down by Metro Public Health for being open in violation of Public Health Order No. 9, which required limited service restaurants to remain closed until July 31.
Bars and restaurants with alcohol making up a significant portion of their income was ordered closed by the health department until July 31 in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
With the agreement in court on Wednesday, Metro Public Health agreed to take down the public nuisance sign that was placed on the door of the restaurant.
Full Throttle management had shared their disagreement with the closure on Facebook after the order was served.
“Full Throttle Bar and Grill has been ordered to close by the health department…not for violation of any health codes but because we are opened during this time just like many other restaurants.”
A GoFundMe account created for the restaurant’s legal fees has raised nearly $1,000.
