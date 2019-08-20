NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you know downtown, you know the building at 126 Second Ave. S.

Trail West was located there until a few weeks ago.

The building has been on Second Avenue for about 100 years.

On Wednesday, the owner is asking the Metro Historic Zoning Commission to let the building be torn down.

"Just think of the memories those walls have seen if those walls could talk," said downtown musician Jeremy Walter. "If there was a way to revamp it and bring it back, I'd probably rather see that. I wish we could keep some of the historical integrity."

Current, former residents say goodbye to Market Street Apartments By 2022 or 2023, a new Four Seasons Hotel is scheduled to be complete to change the Nashville skyline.

The potential demolition is a lot of change for some downtown.

Next to the building is the site where the Market Street Apartments were torn down earlier this year to make way for the Four Seasons Hotel.

Owner Larry Papel said there's not a future plan for the former Trail West building outside of just keeping people from being hurt or killed.

An engineer's report said the building has major life-safety concerns. Among the listed problems are issues from the original construction and damage from the 2010 flood.

The Metro Historic Zoning Commission is also recommending the demolition, saying that the rehabilitation of the building would lose all historic value.

"If they have to tear it down, I hate to see another historic spot go in Nashville," said Walter. "If it's going to be unsafe, I understand."

Another building that formerly housed a Trail West store was demolished on Broadway in September 2015. The two former Trail West buildings had different ownership.

In the earlier case, owners said the building was not structurally sound. Preservationists expressed concern over the demolition of the property.