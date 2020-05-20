NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An overturned tractor trailer shut down an on-ramp on I-24 eastbound near downtown early Wednesday.
According to TDOT, the tractor trailer rolled over near Exit 50A: Knoxville/Chattanooga around 7:30 a.m.
The semi was hauling 43,000 pounds of pasta, which spilled across the on-ramp.
Eastbound traffic was affected with the on-ramp blocked. Westbound traffic was not affected.
TDOT cleared the scene around 1:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.