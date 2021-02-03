NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Traffic east of downtown Nashville was impacted all morning after a poultry truck carrying live turkeys overturned just before morning rush hour.
The truck overturned in the split of I-24 West at Interstate 40 about 6 a.m.
One westbound lane and the right shoulder remained blocked at noon as cleanup continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.