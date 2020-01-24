NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fellow Metro Schools bus driver came to the defense of a man seen on camera shoving a student off the school bus, telling News4 the student wasn’t supposed to be there in the first place.
“The kid came up on the bus after he was turned away,” said that driver, who asked not to be identified for fear of losing her job. “The bus driver blocked him with his hand first, and then, I guess, evidently, he said the student came at him and that’s when he pushed.”
She explained the student in the video has tried to ride that bus multiple times without written permission.
In the video’s instance, he had already been told he could not ride that bus without a not, and he got on the bus anyway.
“The student came at him first and was trying to hit him first, and that’s why you see the big push,” the driver said.
When asked, the driver said it wasn’t appropriate for the other driver to push the student off the bus.
“It’s not OK,” the driver said. “I’m not going to say that. It’s not OK. But we’re covering us. It’s just us. We can’t just let them hit us. That’s not fair. When they do hit us, nothing gets done about it. The supervisors don’t do anything, upper hand doesn’t do anything. They don’t help us.”
She said if anything, the video is a peek behind the curtain of the bus driver shortage.
“The kids are out of control. They are very well out of control and that’s why we very well can’t keep nobody,” the driver said. ‘If it’s not the kids, it’s the pay. We don’t get enough support. We don’t get enough.”
Metro Schools sent a statement to News4 on Friday confirming how the incident started.
“According to the information we have, the student attempted to board the bus without a note. The usual procedure is for a student to bring a note signed by a parent and principal prior to boarding so that the driver has the appropriate information if there is an accident or other issues. Regardless of whether the student had a note or not, the actions of the driver were wrong, and the district will be pursuing the appropriate disciplinary action.”
