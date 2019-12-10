NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The families of people killed in homicides are honoring their loved ones by making Christmas ornaments in their name.
Metro Police hosted the special event on Tuesday night at the North Precinct. The idea is to make sure that homicide victims are not forgotten during the holidays.
For one man who was there in honor of his son and nephew, both killed in 2005, the event has special meaning.
“Just to be here, it reminds me of the good times that I shared and had with Andre and Greg, and mostly I’d like to support all of the newcomers we have. Unfortunately, it’s expanding,” said Tony McPhee.
The families took part in a potluck dinner after making the ornaments. Those ornaments will be hung on a Christmas tree in Centennial Park during a special ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony will also include a Menorah lighting to mark Hanukkah and a Kinara lighting to mark Kwanzaa.
