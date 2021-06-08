NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will be here in a couple of months and construction is already on the way for the race coming to Music City for the first time.

At Nissan Stadium, construction crews have lifted asphalt from part of the parking lot and are constructing the pit lane. That area, according to organizers, will be where competing cars will be parked and the location of pix boxes.

“The pit lane starts up on Russell Street. You come in, it’s basically an L-shape, depending on which car and which pit box, cars will come through here pulling into their pit boxes, and then they’ll exit back out here onto Second before coming up on Turn 3,” said Chris Parker, President of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has a three-year deal with the Titans and Nissan Stadium to host the event. Parker said their goal is to make the event part of the Nashville calendar for years to come.

“Our goal is to have this become part of the Music City, the Nashville calendar, for years to come, just like they’ve done in Long Beach (California) and St. Petersburg (Florida),” said Parker. “We’re here for three years initially. We expect to be here for 15, 20, 30 years or more. We believe this will have an economic impact that is somewhere in the $23 to $35 million initially, and that’s on an annual basis.

As part of the pit lane that’s being constructed, part of it has concrete. Organizers said the concrete slab is beneficial for the automated jacks of the car that come up at about 8,000 psi. The jacks lift the cars so they can be refueled and change the tires.

“Those jack stands need to go into concrete. They can’t go into asphalt because they sink right in,” said Parker.

The event is privately funded. Parker said the construction happening at the Nissan Stadium parking lot is funded by the group and comes at no cost to the city.

He said in the next few weeks construction will be complete and the parking lot will return to a normal looking Nissan Stadium parking lot.

“This infrastructure allows us to actually host the race. While the race is being held on city streets, the Nissan Stadium parking lots are critical to the infrastructure for the event,” said Parker. “This is where the infield, the paddock and all of the car haulers will be held. Because we’re going to be doing this for three, five, hopefully 20 years, it was important we put the infrastructure in and invest in this opportunity.”

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix temporary racing course will be 2.17 miles in length with 11 turns. The racing will happen Aug. 6-8.