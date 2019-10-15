NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is the second-fastest growing criminal industry.
Recently there have been a lot of posts circulating on social media about the tactics involved to traffic someone.
You may have seen posts about a zip-tie attached to your door handle or a drop of nail polish on the car door.
These are tactics some believe will distract a person long enough for a trafficker to grab you, then force you into slavery.
Officials at End Slavery Tennessee said these sorts of tactics are not real.
“It distracts from the actual issue. It makes people think that that is how someone gets trafficked and that’s not at all the case," said Lorraine McGuire, End Slavery Tennessee Chief Operating Officer.
McGuire said posts online and text messages warning people about the human trafficking are doing more harm than good.
“It’s a very scary thing to see something like that. It creates this immense amount of fear in people and it just circulates because if somebody thinks that a real thing of course they’re going to pass it on to people that they love," said McGuire.
McGuire said when it comes down to the real tactics there’s much more that goes into it.
“It’s a long process of somebody manipulating and then through forced fraud and coercion over time pulling them into a situation,” said McGuire. “A lot of it does start online. A very high percentage, not only with teens, but also with adults begin with an online relationship. Somebody that offers to buy expensive things, one who offered to buy drugs, someone that offers you things that seem too good to be true.”
Despite these false warnings, it does shed some light to the global issue.
It also serves as another reminder for people to be more mindful.
“Women should always be aware of their surroundings when they are going to their car. They really should look around. They should pay attention to where they park,” said McGuire. “We do live in a dangerous world and there is always a possibility that something could happen.”
If you would like to learn more about human trafficking click here.
To report possible human trafficking, call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH.
