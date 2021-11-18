NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local organization advocating for later high school start times said Wednesday morning’s school bus crash is exactly what they’re fighting to prevent.
If it were up to Katherine Brown, the Metro Nashville Public School bus involved in a deadly crash before the sun was up Wednesday morning would never have been on the road in the first place.
“It’s just a recipe for this kind of thing to happen,” Brown said.
Brown is founder of the Middle Tennessee chapter of Start School Later, a group that advocates for healthier high school start times.
“Drug abuse, sexual promiscuity, alcohol abuse, car crashes, poor self-esteem, poor grades, poor school attendance, tardiness. All students show that with later start times every single of one of those factors improve,” Brown said.
According to Brown, Metro Schools have one of the earliest high school start times in the country.
“The bell rings at 7:05,” Brown said.
In 2020, Start School Later Middle Tennessee sent Metro Schools a letter asking for school start to be changed to 8:30 a.m., citing a study that said it would reduce student car crashes by 16%.
“Those kids should never have been on a bus at that time of the day in the dark on their way to school,” Brown said.
