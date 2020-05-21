NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Online shopping is up nearly 50% since April according to Adobe Analytics, but you want to be careful, especially with the pop-up ads on sites like Facebook and Instagram.
Consumers could order something online and not get it.
Whether it's an ad for a new rug or a piece of workout equipment perfect for your home, these ads are showing up all over social media.
Consumers should be careful because things aren't always what they seem.
"It's like a kid in a candy store right now for them," said Robyn Householder, President and CEO for Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee.
Householder said in some cases scammers use fake companies to get consumer's money and steal personal information.
"You're giving them your credit card information, shipping address, your personal phone number and your personal address," said Householder.
Whether it's a new glass to keep your drinks cold or a cute picture frame, before you buy the items online, search the company's name that pops up to see if it really exists.
What consumers don't want to do is click where it says "Shop Now." Other red flags are emails from another country and shipping information that takes you to a page that isn't real.
"Chances are you're never going to get the product you paid for, and then think about the time and energy you have to put in to chase it," said Householder.
Here's the good news. If you charged it on a credit card, you can call your credit card company and dispute that charge.
In most cases, it's considered fraud and they will credit your account back.
Householder said from the beginning of COVID-19, online purchase scams have accounted for 40% of scams BBB Middle Tennessee has handled.
