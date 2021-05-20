Metro Police said one person was in critical condition after being shot at the Granstaff Apartments on Rosa Parks Boulevard this morning.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was shot at an apartment complex on Rosa Parks Boulevard on Thursday morning, according to Metro Police.

The shooting was reported at Granstaff Apartments at 2333 Rosa Parks Boulevard. The victim said he was shot at the apartments and left the scene toward 10th Avenue North.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Granstaff Apartment shooting

A shooting was reported Thursday morning at Grandstaff Apartments on Rosa Parks Bouelvard.
 

