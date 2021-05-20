NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was shot at an apartment complex on Rosa Parks Boulevard on Thursday morning, according to Metro Police.
The shooting was reported at Granstaff Apartments at 2333 Rosa Parks Boulevard. The victim said he was shot at the apartments and left the scene toward 10th Avenue North.
The suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
