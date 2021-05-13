NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a home on Hart Lane, fire officials said.
The Nashville Fire Department said one person at the home was taken to the hospital.
A portion of Hart Lane remains blocked as fire crews performed salvage operations.
Crews are performing salvage and overhaul at a house fire on Hart Lane. The fire is extinguished. There was one occupant transported to the hospital from this scene. A portion of Hart Lane is blocked off. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/z65pAW61Dj— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 13, 2021
