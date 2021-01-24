NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Briley Parkway on Sunday morning involving a tanker truck.
Authorities said the driver of one of the cars was injured in the crash. The driver may have been driving the wrong way on Briley Parkway.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m., according to TDOT Smartway map.
Work crews will have to empty gas from the tanker before wrapping up work cleaning up after the crash.
Vehicles are being diverted from Briley Parkway East at the Whites Creek exit. There is no estimate on when the road will reopen.
