NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police said the death of a man in an industrial accident on Monday morning at a Cockrill Bend business was accidental.
Police said Christopher Mays, 47, was unloading a semi-trailer of plywood boards that had been secured upright at the end of the trailer at Alexander's Mobility Services, located at 7235 Cockrill Bend. It appeared that Mays unsecured the boards to drop them onto the forklift when they fell on him, pinning him against the way. Mays, of Nashville, died at the scene.
