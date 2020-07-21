NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - One person is dead after a shooting that happened in North Nashville overnight.
Metro Police told News4 that two men were fighting at 14th Avenue North and Wheless Street Tuesday night when one of them rammed his car into the other's car.
At that point one of the men pulled a handgun and shot and killed the other.
Police are currently looking for the shooter.
News4 is working to gather more information from this developing story.
