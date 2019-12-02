MUG - Brandon Caruthers - 12/2/19

Brandon Caruthers. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Brandon Caruthers, one of four teens who escaped from Metro’s Juvenile Detention Facility on Saturday, has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List.

Caruthers, 17, was arrested in an armed robbery case in August 2018 from Apache Trail in south Nashville. He had been originally charged in Juvenile Court and had the case transferred to Criminal Court.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

