NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - From north Nashville to Cookeville, people have been picking up the pieces trying to repair their homes one month after the March 3 tornado outbreak hit. Some residents continue to wait for repairs.
Driving through north Nashville, there is progress in the clean up. Dozens of homes, however still have bright blue tarps on the roof, visible damage sticks out.
"Water does leak into the home," said Gregory Washington.
"The upstairs and this kitchen window's out," said his cousin Ms. Washington.
The pair live in a duplex home in north Nashville, they are still waiting on repairs.
"I was up at the time the tornado came through and i felt all of it. that scared me," said Ms. Washington.
They're able to stay in the house for now, especially as concerns grow around COVID-19. Their families all wear masks to go outside.
"I've been inside for three days," said Gregory.
