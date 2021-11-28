NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was killed after a bus crashed into a car on Interstate 24 East near Haywood Lane early Sunday morning, according to Metro Police.
Police said a Honda Civic was stopped in a lane of travel with no lights on around 3:15 a.m. Sunday when a bus driven by Shannon Carroll, 46, of Florida, crashed into it. Carroll said that he was unable to avoid the collision.
An unidentified man in the Civic died at the scene. A second person inside the car, identified as Luis Fernando Cruz, of Nashville, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said neither occupant of the Civic were wearing a seatbelt. It was unclear who was driving the car, which was registered to Cruz.
After the accident, officers found that the Civic was in park and the light switch turned off. There was evidence of alcohol involvement inside the Civic.
None of the eight occupants of the bus were injured.
Police said the medical examiner would work to identify the man who died. Potential charges against Cruz are pending the completion of the investigation.
