NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed after being struck by a train in East Nashville on Sunday morning.

The person was struck on tracks owned by CSX Transportation near North First Street and Oldham Street near Crosspoint Church and Alley-Cassetty Brick around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

"At approximately 7:41 a.m. CT this morning a CSX train struck a pedestrian on the tracks near North First Street and Oldham Street. Nashville Davidson County emergency responders on scene reported the person was fatally injured in the incident. CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate," CSX said in a statement.

CSX said there were no reported injuries to the crew.

This is the second person struck by a train this weekend. A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a train in Goodlettsville on Saturday morning.

"At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve," CSX said in a statement. "We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous."