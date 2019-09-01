NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after being shot on Kellow Street.
Police said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the Buena Vista neighborhood just before midnight Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a dead man laying in the street. The death appears to be a homicide.
The victim is believed to be a 38-year-old Nashville man. Police are working to confirm his name through fingerprints.
Witnesses told police they saw two cars near the intersection of 14th Avenue North and Kellow Street; the cars were the victim's 1998 Ford pickup truck and a silver sedan.
A person was spotted running from the truck to the sedan, which sped away towards 18th Avenue North after the gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
