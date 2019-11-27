NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said one man was killed in a fiery single-car crash on I-40 West at the I-24 overpass early Wednesday morning.
Police said the victim is presumed to be Luke Brockwell, 34, of Old Hickory. Due to the extent of the fire, his identification will be confirmed by the medical examiner through dental records.
The car, a 2013 Nissan Sentra, was traveling west on I-40 negotiating a curve at 3:10 a.m. when, for reasons undetermined, left the right side of the roadway, traveled down a drainage ditch and struck a light pole. It them flipped over and caught fire.
Police said a man nearby heard the crash and attempted to assist the driver, but was pushed back by the heat and flames.
I-40 West was closed until around 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.