NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It was a fish frenzy down at the gates of Barkley Lake on the Cumberland River as wildlife officials are trying to keep an invasive fish out of the waterways.
The fish are the Asian carp.
Lake Barkley is located just north of the Kentucky and Tennessee border.
The fish are considered a nuisance.
The U.S. Army Corps of Enginners, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency are installing a bio-acoustic fish fence to deter the spread of Asian carp.
The barrier is set to be finished in the fall.
Crews have had a hard time building it because of all the recent rain.
The high-water levels made it more difficult to get to the bottom of the fence.
