NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Tennessee election offices are preparing for the upcoming November General Election, officials said voters should prepare as well.
“We would rather have people prepare. We’re expecting a much bigger crowd,” said Davidson County Administrator of Election Jeff Roberts.
Election officials said people should register to vote as soon as possible. The deadline for Tennesseans to register is Oct. 5.
For those who think they will vote by Absentee Ballot, Roberts said to register to vote in person at your county’s election office of when getting a Tennessee ID at Department of Safety offices.
“You either have to already voted in person or you need to register in person,” said Roberts.
The deadline to request an Absentee Ballot for the November election is Oct. 27. According to the Secretary of State’s office, a voter must meet one of the requirements listed on the request form. Click for a full list of requirements.
Tennessee requires people to vote in person. There is no mail-in voting in the state. The COVID-19 pandemic does not change those regulations.
Information about how to register to vote and other rules and requirements from the state can be found here.
Roberts said his office is expecting roughly 100,000 Davidson County residents to request an absentee ballot and nearly 200,000 more people are expected to vote in person.
Registered voters in Davidson County will get a sample ballot in the mail around mid-September.
Roberts said Davidson County plans to follow many of the same protocols election officials followed for the August election to ensure safety from COVID-19.
Davidson County has added two additional early voting locations for November – Friendship Baptist Church and Margaret Maddox East YMCA.
Early voting will be available Oct. 14-29 at these locations:
- Belle Meade City Hall, 4705 Harding Pk., Nashville, TN 37205
- Bellevue Library, 720 Baugh Rd., Nashville, TN 37221
- Bordeaux Library, 4000 Clarksville Pk., Nashville, TN 37218
- Casa Azafran Community Center, 2195 Nolensville Pk., Nashville, TN 37211
- Edmondsom Pike Library, 5501 Edmondson Pk., Nashville, TN 37211
- Friendship Baptist Church, 1109 32nd Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37209
- Goodlettsville Community Center, 200 Memorial Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072
- Green Hills Library, 3701 Benham Ave., Nashville, TN 37215
- Hermitage Library, 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076
- Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37210
- Madison Library, 610 Gallatin Pk. S., Madison, TN 37115
- Margaret Maddox East YMCA, 2624 Gallatin Pk., Nashville, TN 37216
- Southeast Library, 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy., Antioch, TN 37013.
Davidson County early voting locations
On Election Day, Nov. 3, Davidson County voters will be required to go to their set polling precinct. Click to find your poll location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.