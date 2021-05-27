NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As people get ready to hit the water for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, officials are issuing a warning about electric shock drowning and how to avoid it.
“You’re in that water, the electrical current hits you, you are basically rendered immobile and then you take on water and you drown,” said Kevin Walters, spokesperson for the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office.
The first thing the Fire Marshal’s office wants you to know is this.
“Never swim within 100 yards of any marina or boat yard,” said Walters. “That’s because of the electrical source is in the marina and the electrical sources on the boat.”
Although there aren’t any numbers tracking the number of deaths from electric shock drowning, the CDC reports thousands of unintentional drownings since 2005, which could include electric shock drowning.
Walters said if a person witnesses someone experiencing electric shock drowning, do not jump in the water because both the person drowning and the person trying to save them could be killed.
“If you see someone in the water, they’re complaining the water is tingling, they are saying there is numbness or pain; all these things indicate electrical shock, electricity in the water,” said Walters. “The first thing you should do is cut the power at the marina so there isn’t any more electricity going into the water. Then you get the victim out of the water and if that person is not breathing or you can’t find a pulse, perform CPR and contact emergency officials.”
There are over 300 public docks and marinas in Tennessee that electrical inspectors with the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office inspect.
They also have a message for boat owners to help prevent instances of electric shock drowning.
Walters said boat owners should have their boats tested once a year by qualified electricians trained to American Boat and Yacht Council standards.
“You should have that trained electrician install an equipment leakage shortage interrupter on your boat or use the ELCI in the shore power cord. This will help reduce the risk of electric shock drowning because it’s reducing electricity that is leaking from the boat into the water,” said Walters.
They’re also warning boat owners to never go from the boat to work on under fittings when the boat is plugged into the shore power.
“Never use a household electric extension cord for providing shore power to your boat,” said Walters. “You should use a shore power cord. A household electric extension cord is not going to be strong enough to prevent leakage of electricity into the water.”
To reduce the risk of electric shock drowning deaths, Tennessee lawmakers passed the Noah Dean and Nate Act which requires electrical inspectors with the Fire Marshal’s Office to inspect all the public docks and marinas in the state.
Walters said inspections occur once every five years after the initial inspection.
Click to view the status of the inspections.
“One death from electric shock drowning is one death too many,” said Walters.
Officials said they understand people are ready to get on the water after a year being indoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We noticed last year that there was an increase in the number of boat sails. Boating sails became really popular last year,” said Walters. “As more people get on boats and go outdoors, it increases the risk of electric shock drowning, and that’s why we want to get the word out.”
