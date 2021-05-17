NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is facing charges after Metro Police said he pointed a laser at its helicopter on Saturday.

Shannon Cole is charged with felony reckless endangerment and assault for aiming the laser at the helicopter flying over Interstate 24.

Police were trying to crack down on street racing on I-24 near Bridgeway Circle. Drag racing has been a problem on the interstate.

When a green laser lit up the cockpit of Metro Police’s helicopter, that became a problem.

Police said it happened several times on Saturday night.

Two officers were inside the helicopter when it happened. Court documents said the flight crew noticed the laser was coming from a nearby apartment building.

When police got to the apartment, they found Cole was still holding what they called a powerful green military-grade laser. They estimated it had a 10-mile range.

Police asked him if he had pointed the laser at the helicopter and they said he told them yes.

The flight crew alerted the FAA and Air Traffic Control about the incident.

“It can definitely disorient you as a pilot when you’ve got flashing lights or anything you’re not expecting,” said Metro Police Officer Matt Harris. “It makes it harder to see obstacles and stuff like that, so it does become a big concern.”

A laser has the potential to blind someone. It’s that dangerous and powerful.

The incident is at least the second reported in Middle Tennessee this month.

Early this month Mount Juliet Police arrested a man staying at a hotel there for aiming a laser at a commercial airline that was carrying almost 150 people at the time.