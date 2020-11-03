NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police officer involved in the 2018 shooting death of De’Angelo Knox has been decommissioned, police confirmed Tuesday to News4.

Nathan Glass, who was working security outside The Pharmacy on Oct. 22, 2018, shot and killed Knox. Glass was later hired by Metro Police.

The NAACP asked for a federal hate crime investigation into the homicide during a press conference on Oct. 20.

Knox was shot and killed outside The Pharmacy Burger in East Nashville by a security guard after an exchange of gunfire between people in a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of West Eastland Avenue and McFerrin Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man running away from the shootout was shot and killed by a nearby security guard.

Assistant District Attorney Pam Anderson at the time cleared the security guard of wrongdoing saying it was self-defense.

"Security guard Nathan Glass closed the door and returned to the inside of the restaurant," Sheryl Guinn with NAACP Nashville said at an October news conference calling for the federal investigation.

"He needs to be investigated he doesn’t need to be on the police force," Krystal Knox said at the press conference.