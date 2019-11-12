NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke, who shot and killed Daniel Hambrick in 2018, will appear in court on Wednesday.
Delke was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury earlier this year. Delke shot and killed Hambrick on July 26, 2018, after a traffic stop near the intersection of 17th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue.
The last time Delke was in court in August his lawyer wanted the trial moved from Davidson County because of the pre-trial publicity.
It’s not clear where the jury will be selected from at this time.
Surveillance video shows Hambrick running away from Delke when he was shot in the back three times. Delke has been charged with criminal homicide.
