NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s Office of Family Safety is seeing a jump in people who need services for interpersonal violence. Those include sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking or stalking.
And they’re hoping money possibly coming to the department from the city will help them continue to assist survivors of these violence.
“The Office of Family Safety has a seen a 29% increase in the clients that we serve; the individual clients but we’ve seen a 71% increase in client reaching out for services and that’s because those clients have even more extensive needs so they’re reaching out more times,” Allison Cantway, the Assistant Director of Client Operations With Metro Nashville Office of Family Safety said.
Cantway says the percentage of those needing their services is only going to go up as more people are vaccinated and feel more comfortable being out in the community and coming to their office.
“I think that COVID has been a really unique challenge for a lot of survivors,” Cantway said.
Cantway said for survivors, home is not a safe place to be, and because of the pandemic they had to be at home. She added that a lot of survivors had to make impossible decisions about how to get services.
“They may not have been safe at home, but they may not have also felt safe going out to get services. that’s why we really, we worked on expanding our remote services so people can call in or teleconference with an advocate or use our live chat feature on our website,” Cantway said.
The department says in 2020, they saw a 34% increase in clients who needed orders of protection and a 30% increase in professional partners who wanted to be trained on issues of interpersonal violence.
Cantway said they’re grateful that Mayor Cooper and city have invested in Nashville to be a safer place for people to live. The Office of Family Safety is slated to receive $1.1 million in the mayor’s proposed budget. Money that the department says can save lives.
“Out of the money we will receive from the budget, $700,000 of it will go to our community partners that also do this work like the YWCA, the Legal Aid Society, the Nashville Children Alliance, the Sexual Assault Center,” said the assistant director of client operations. “One other thing that this investment will allow us to do is provide more work on our high-risk initiatives. Really helping those clients that are high risk of being murdered by their partners,” she added.
Cantway says some of the funds from the $1.1 million in the mayor’s proposed budget will allow the department invest heavily in client work being done at both their centers; the family safety center and the Jean Crowe Advocacy Center in the Nashville courthouse.
