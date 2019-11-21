NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An off-duty Metro Police officer helped with the capture of a gunman who carjacked a mother and her 11-year-old son outside the Kroger in Hermitage late Wednesday night.
Police said Officer Gordon Stovall, still in uniform and in his marked patrol car, had just completed his evening shift at East Precinct when he stopped at Kroger, 5544 Old Hickory Blvd., to purchase groceries. Upon arrival, he saw a woman waving her hands in the air. As he approached the woman, he saw a gunman, identified at Devan Thompson, 31, nearby holding her 11-year-old son at gunpoint. Stovall began giving repeated commands for Thompson to drop his weapon and release the boy. Thompson pushed the boy away and fled in the woman’s 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier.
Stovall pursued Thompson onto I-40 and then Stewarts Ferry Pike where he crashed into a ravine near Lebanon Pike. Canine Officer John Gilpin and his partner Braxx approached the car. As Braxx entered the car, Thompson began striking the canine with an ice scraper. After a brief struggle, Braxx was pulled out of the car.
As Hermitage Precinct Officer Brett Johns took Thompson into custody, Thompson bit Jones on the arm. Johns was treated for his injury. Braxx was checked by a veterinarian and released back to duty.
Thompson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment for injuries he sustained in the crash. Police recovered a 9-millimeter pistol in the car.
The female victim reported that she saw Thompson following her and her son inside the store before he approached her and asked what kind of vehicle she drove. When she told him that it was none of his business, he allegedly grabbed her son. She saw a pistol sticking out of Thompson’s sweatshirt pocket. She told hime that she would give him the keys to her car if he would let her son go. Thompson then escorted both of them outside into the parking lot where he asked her to show him where her vehicle parked. At that point Stovall pulled into the parking lot.
Upon release from the hospital, Thompson will be charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, theft of a vehicle, two counts of assaulting an officer and felon in possession of a handgun. The United States Attorney’s Office is also reviewing Thompson’s actions for potential federal prosecution, according to Metro Police.
